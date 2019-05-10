WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Farms, Inc., one of the largest independent retailers of convenience merchandise and fuel products in the New England states, New York and Florida, announced today that pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing its senior notes, it will post its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, ended March 31, 2019, on a password-protected website on May 15, 2019. Holders of the notes, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts may obtain access to the password-protected website, which will require a confidentiality acknowledgment, by emailing InvestorRelations@cumberlandfarms.com.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. For more information about a Cumberland Farms near you, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-farms-inc-announces-posting-of-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2019-300847558.html

SOURCE Cumberland Farms, Inc.