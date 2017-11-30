Cumberland Farms Encourages High School Class of 2018 to Apply for Believe & Achieve Scholarships by December 4th Deadline

Convenience Store Retailer will Award $1,000 College Scholarships to 130 Deserving High School Seniors

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cumberland Farms reminded high school seniors across its eight-state service area that time is running out to apply for the company's popular 2018 Believe and Achieve Scholarship Program. With the December 4, 2017 application deadline fast approaching, the convenience store retailer is once again excited to make the dreams of 130 bright and ambitious students come true. Cumberland Farms urges seniors graduating with the class of 2018 to apply immediately.

Through this program, Cumberland Farms has provided well over $1 million in scholarships to deserving students. The program is open to students entering a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited college, university or vocational-technical school in the fall of 2018 who live within 30 miles of any Cumberland Farms location. For more information and to apply for 2018 scholarships, visit the Program Information Page. The application period runs until December 4th, 2017.

"We want to make sure that a college education is accessible for motivated students in the communities we serve," said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "Cumberland Farms recognizes the importance of giving back to our communities, and helping to build the future for these deserving students is important to us."

Cumberland Farms will also designate one special Believe and Achieve Scholarship award recipient as the "Haseotes Scholar." Named for the founders of the company, the Haseotes Scholar Award is presented to the student who best exemplifies Cumberland Farms' values of hard work, achievement and commitment to community.

With the financial assistance provided by these scholarships, Believe and Achieve winners have been able to attend a wide range of institutions, including Harvard University, Yale University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Boston College, Tufts University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maine, and more.

Since formalizing its "Doing Good" Corporate Giving Program over a decade ago, Cumberland Farms has donated cash and products to causes that directly benefit thousands of young people through scholarships, direct-to-school programs, youth sports, local fundraising and more. Information about the Believe and Achieve Scholarship Program, including entry criteria, is available online at https://scholarsapply.org/cumberlandfarms.

