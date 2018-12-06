Culver's Support of Agricultural Education Surpasses $2 Million

Nearly Half a Million Raised for Thank You Farmers® Project in 2018

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the average age of a farmer rises to 58, Culver's wants to ensure younger generations have access to agricultural education, so they're able to maintain our country's future food supply. In 2018, the restaurant chain donated $465,000 to agricultural education programs, including FFA.

The donations are part of Culver's Thank You Farmers Project, an initiative that supports agricultural education programs that teach smart farming. In 2018, Culver's efforts to raise money and awareness for the importance of agriculture included a variety of programs:

Scoops of Thanks Day, a special day of giving where guests receive a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in return for a donation of $1 or more to local agricultural education programs, raised over $111,000

Restaurants and the Culver's Support Center in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, came together to donate nearly 100 blue jackets—the official uniform of FFA—to deserving agricultural students

Culver's FFA Essay Contest awarded a total of $15,000 in funds to three FFA chapters to help them participate in educational events

Individual restaurants and their guests raised over $200,000 for local agricultural education programs through fundraisers, donation canisters and sales of wall decals

"Every day we're inspired by the passion and intelligence of our country's agricultural students," said Jessie Kreke, senior marketing manager for Culver's. "Through the Thank You Farmers Project, we're able to support them and ensure the agricultural industry has bright future leaders."

Culver's established the Thank You Farmers Project in 2013 and, with the help of its guests, has donated over $2 million to agricultural education programs since the program began. Visit Culver's Thank You Farmers Project Page to learn more about the initiative.

About Culver's:

For over 30 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers more than 680 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

CONTACT

Marcie Waters

608.256.6357

mwaters@hiebing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culvers-support-of-agricultural-education-surpasses-2-million-300761507.html

SOURCE Culver's