Culver's Kicks Off Fifth Annual FFA Essay Contest

Restaurant franchise to award $15,000



PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Culver's is continuing its tradition of celebrating National FFA Week by launching its fifth annual FFA Essay Contest. Three essay writers will be chosen to receive $7,500, $5,000 or $2,500 for their FFA chapters. The essay contest is an opportunity for students to show their knowledge of—and passion for—the agricultural industry.

This year, contestants are being asked to respond to this:

The average age of a farmer is 58. Why is it important for more young people to get involved with agriculture? Why should they be excited to join the agricultural industry?

FFA members are encouraged to submit essays of 1,000 words or less at Culvers.com/essaycontest until April 8, 2019, at 5 p.m. CT.

FFA chapters can use the awarded funds for agricultural education initiatives and projects or to attend the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 30–Nov. 2, 2019.

"We know how important it is to get young people involved in agriculture—they're our country's future," said Jessie Kreke, Culver's senior marketing manager. "This essay contest is our way to both show FFA members that we support them and to hear about their passions and hopes for the future."

Culver's essay contest is part of the restaurant's Thank You Farmers® Project, which is focused on making sure we have enough wholesome food to serve our growing population by supporting agricultural education programs that encourage smart farming. To date, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised over $2 million in support of the National FFA Organization and Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of local agricultural organizations. Learn how last year's essay contest winners used their winning funds.

About Culver's:

For over 30 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers nearly 700 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen, beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers

About National FFA Organization:

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 669,989 student members as part of 8,630 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

CONTACT

Marcie Waters

608.256.6357

mwaters@hiebing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culvers-kicks-off-fifth-annual-ffa-essay-contest-300797319.html

SOURCE Culver's