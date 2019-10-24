Culinary Studio Plum & Honey Opens in Brooklyn, Led By Award-Winning Pastry Chef

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baking enthusiasts, rejoice! A new culinary studio & event space has opened in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn this week, featuring baking and savory classes to be led by Pastry Chef Katie Rosenhouse and other top chefs in the New York area.

After years of running pastry kitchens in New York City and her bakeshop in Park Slope, Katie put her heart into opening a space where professional and amateur cooks could gather, revel in the art of cooking, and spend time with fellow enthusiasts. These aren't your typical cupcake classes. Advanced recipes are made by scratch to yield intricate desserts you'll make time and time again.

Classes are intended to not just teach recipes, but techniques that will inspire you to bring baking into your weekly routine. The space was artfully built by her and her husband, with a twelve-foot table perfect for gatherings. Classes are hands on and made for both kids and adults.

Featured classes in the upcoming months include a Halloween-themed treats class, Thanksgiving Pie workshops, and Holiday-inspired baking experiences. Katie hopes to build a community of food lovers in the coming months who will use the space not only for classes, but for events of every kind.

She is a winner of Food Network's Sweet Genius, runner-up on one of the very first episodes of Chopped and an alum of the International Culinary Center, Bouley, Le Cirque, The Russian Tea Room, and more.

More information and a class calendar can be found at http://www.plumandhoney.com/

