CUB Selects MSP-C as Digital Agency of Record

STILLWATER, Minn., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUB today announced MSP-C as its new digital marketing agency of record. The move marks the first time the Minnesota-based grocer has selected an outside group to lead its digital marketing efforts.

"We've been searching for the best agency to help us transform our digital presence and to better serve our shoppers," says Darren Caudill, CUB senior vice president of sales, marketing and merchandising. "We found that in MSP-C. Their passion for storytelling really spoke to us, as did their ability to reach consumers in ways that matter most in our communities—all while driving sales for our organization."

MSP-C, an editorially and data-driven content marketing agency based in Minneapolis, helps brands throughout the U.S. connect with consumers in culturally relevant and innovative ways. The new association with CUB includes strategy and execution for website and app content, design and UX, email and loyalty programs, brand campaigns, social and paid media management, and digital OOH, and will support 78 stores across the state.

"Grocers are at a pivotal moment, and we're incredibly excited to help CUB define and build its digital future and drive sales at shelf," says Kate Rogers, MSP-C vice president of digital strategy. "We know that consumers continue to depend on value, safety and trust in grocers, and CUB is poised to deliver on all counts with many great stories to tell. Our team is a passionate bunch, especially when it comes to food and community service, so the chance to be a part of such a digital transformation is really a dream project. We can't wait to roll up our sleeves."

The CUB and MSP-C relationship began May 4, with agency partners working onsite at the Stillwater, Minn., CUB headquarters.

About CUB

CUB, based in Stillwater, Minn., was established in 1968 as one of the nation's first discount grocery stores. The organization, which is owned by parent company UNFI, operates 79 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois, each of which offers a wide selection of fresh products and great values throughout the store to meet consumer's everyday grocery needs. As the hometown grocer for over 50 years, CUB has made it a priority to be a good corporate citizen by helping to create healthy and thriving communities that enhance the quality of life for its customers, employees, and neighbors. For company news and information, follow us on Twitter® at @CUBFoods and Facebook® at www.facebook.com/CUB, or visit our website at www.CUB.com.

About MSP-C

MSP-C is a Minneapolis-based content marketing agency specializing in content strategy, scale, and optimization. Our team of journalists, digital strategists, and creatives partner with some of the world's most recognized and iconic B2C and B2B brands to develop focused strategies to reach target audiences. We currently partner with 27 companies, including 8 in the Fortune 500. For more information about our company, visit our website at www.msp-c.com.

