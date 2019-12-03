CRUNCH® Bar Partners With DonorsChoose.org To Empower Public School Teachers And Their Diversity And Inclusion Projects

CRUNCH Bar Celebrates the Season of Giving by Matching Up to $175,000 in Donations to Classroom Projects that Champion CRUNCH Generation Values



PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRUNCH® bar, a Ferrero brand, announced it is matching consumer donations to DonorsChoose.org® to fund classroom projects that support inclusion, diversity and multiculturalism. Last year, the CRUNCH brand donated $142,000 to DonorsChoose, an online charity that makes it easy to help a classroom in need, as part of its CRUNCH Generation mission, which celebrates Americans of all generations and the spirit of inclusivity. Kicking off in time for Giving Tuesday, consumers can donate directly and the CRUNCH brand will match their donations up to $175,000 at donorschoose.org/crunch2019.

"The CRUNCH brand is proud to once again reinforce the beliefs of CRUNCH Generation through its collaboration with DonorsChoose," said Silvia Borla, Vice President of Marketing, Ferrero Chocolate Brands, Ferrero North America. "By encouraging the spirit of inclusivity among consumers through the donation of much needed financial resources in classrooms, CRUNCH is helping to better create equal opportunities in education everywhere and empower future generations."

Prior projects funded by CRUNCH through DonorsChoose helped more than 59,000 students in 490 schools, including the addition of diverse school supplies and more inclusive book offerings in classrooms.

"We're grateful for the continued support of CRUNCH and their dedication to diversity and inclusion in the classroom," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. "Teachers are always looking for opportunities to help students feel represented in their learning, and CRUNCH is bringing those opportunities to life in hundreds of classrooms across the country."

For more information about CRUNCH bar, please visit www.crunchbar.com. To help make the classroom dreams of teachers across America come through, visit and consider donating to donorschoose.org/crunch2019.

About CRUNCH

First introduced in 1938, CRUNCH® bar brings together a mouth-watering and simple combination of 100% real chocolate and scrumptious crisped rice. From its very beginning, the fun-to-munch bar has joyfully delighted generation after generation with every "CRUNCH", thanks to its simplicity and goodness, able to connect and bring people together time, and time again! CRUNCH is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé SA. Used under license.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $900 million to support 1.5 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, Raisinets®, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram. Join us at ferrerocareers.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-bar-partners-with-donorschooseorg-to-empower-public-school-teachers-and-their-diversity-and-inclusion-projects-300968326.html

SOURCE CRUNCH