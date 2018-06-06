Crowd-Pleasing Summer Entertaining

MISSION, Kan., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If you're hosting a backyard barbecue, game night or TV show marathon with friends this summer, it's helpful to have a plan in mind before diving in.
Consider these tips and recipes featuring Mrs. T's Pierogies that can help make planning a breeze and allow you to kick back and enjoy the fun alongside your guests.
For more recipes perfect for entertaining, visit MrsTsPierogies.com.
Mini Pierogy Slider Kebabs
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4-6
1
box Mrs. T's Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies
2
tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
1
pound ground beef
1 1/2
teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1
tablespoon minced red onion
4
deli slices Colby Jack cheese, quartered
4-6
skewers
14
pieces curly leaf lettuce
7
cherry tomatoes, halved
14
cornichon pickles
Heat grill or indoor grill pan to medium heat. Toss pierogies with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway through. Remove.
In medium bowl, combine ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, onion, salt and pepper. Form into 14 equal sized patties.
Add patties to grill and cook 3-4 minutes per side. Add one slice of cheese to each during last minute of cooking to melt. Remove and cool slightly to handle.
To assemble: skewer one pierogy, flat-side down, then one piece of lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger and another pierogy, flat-side down, to sandwich it all together. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Farmers Market Mini Pierogy Salad
Prep time: 12 minutes
Total time: 18 minutes
Servings: 4
1
box Mrs. T's Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies
1/2
cup white balsamic or cider vinegar
1
small garlic clove, crushed
1/4
teaspoon salt
1/4
teaspoon dried oregano
1/3
cup extra-virgin olive oil
1
large tomato, coarsely chopped
1
medium cucumber, seeded, if necessary, and coarsely chopped
1/4
cup red onion, thinly sliced
4
ounces feta cheese, crumbled
Sauté pierogies according to box directions; place in large bowl.
In small bowl, combine vinegar, garlic, salt and oregano; whisk in olive oil until well-blended.
Add tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta and vinaigrette to bowl with pierogies; toss to mix well.
