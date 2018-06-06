Crowd-Pleasing Summer Entertaining

MISSION, Kan., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If you're hosting a backyard barbecue, game night or TV show marathon with friends this summer, it's helpful to have a plan in mind before diving in.

Master the Music. Set the mood as soon as your guests walk in with an upbeat playlist.

Create Self-Serve Stations. Arrange a buffet-style table to allow your guests to help themselves to food. It's a simple way to ensure you get to enjoy yourself. Just remember to provide the necessary fixings at each station.

Bust Out Some Games. Whether it's a game night or just a get-together with friends, keep games like cornhole or bocce ball on-hand to keep your soiree lively.

Mini Pierogy Slider Kebabs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4-6

1

box Mrs. T's Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies

2

tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1

pound ground beef

1 1/2

teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1

tablespoon minced red onion

4

deli slices Colby Jack cheese, quartered

4-6

skewers

14

pieces curly leaf lettuce

7

cherry tomatoes, halved

14

cornichon pickles

Heat grill or indoor grill pan to medium heat. Toss pierogies with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway through. Remove.

In medium bowl, combine ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, onion, salt and pepper. Form into 14 equal sized patties.

Add patties to grill and cook 3-4 minutes per side. Add one slice of cheese to each during last minute of cooking to melt. Remove and cool slightly to handle.

To assemble: skewer one pierogy, flat-side down, then one piece of lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger and another pierogy, flat-side down, to sandwich it all together. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Farmers Market Mini Pierogy Salad

Prep time: 12 minutes

Total time: 18 minutes

Servings: 4

1

box Mrs. T's Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies

1/2

cup white balsamic or cider vinegar

1

small garlic clove, crushed

1/4

teaspoon salt

1/4

teaspoon dried oregano

1/3

cup extra-virgin olive oil

1

large tomato, coarsely chopped

1

medium cucumber, seeded, if necessary, and coarsely chopped

1/4

cup red onion, thinly sliced

4

ounces feta cheese, crumbled

Sauté pierogies according to box directions; place in large bowl.

In small bowl, combine vinegar, garlic, salt and oregano; whisk in olive oil until well-blended.

Add tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta and vinaigrette to bowl with pierogies; toss to mix well.

