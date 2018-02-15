CREO Capital Partners closes on its fourth fund

Continues focus on the food and consumer industry

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CREO Capital Partners, LLC announced today that it has closed on its fourth fund, CREO Capital Partners Fund IV, LP. With approximately $125 million in committed capital, the Fund was established to support CREO's "buy and build" investment strategy in the broader food and consumer space. Since 2005, CREO has completed over 20 acquisitions of middle market companies in the U.S. and in the U.K., including 18 in the food space. Its investment in Flagship Food Group, a diversified, global food business, dates back to 2007 and continues to be a critical platform business for the firm.

CREO's target investment criteria include control investments in food and consumer businesses generating $10 million to $250 million in revenue with established products and revenue streams. The Firm has invested in companies operating in the branded CPG, private label, food logistics, and food service sectors. Three of the firms' investments have been in businesses in the U.K. In 2009, the Company invested in 505 Southwestern®, which in 2017 was the Country's fastest-growing, nationally-distributed southwestern food brand of its kind, according to Neilson data.

CREO seeks to make fundamental, long-term investments in companies which it believes could be accretive to its other investments, including Flagship Food Group.

CREO is headquartered outside of Denver, Colorado, and also maintains an office in Los Angeles.

