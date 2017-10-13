Creepy Treats Crawl Back onto Great Harvest Menu for Halloween

Bakery-café brings back delicious spooky foods in time for October celebration

DILLON, Mont., Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers will be in for a plethora of surprise treats this October at Great Harvest Bread bakery-cafe locations throughout the United States.

Starting in October, Halloween treats and goodies will return to the company's nearly 200 locations, providing consumers with the chance to experience some of the most unique holiday foods in the restaurant space.

Back at Great Harvest this Halloween season are its famous green "witches fingers," made from fresh white bread, and "bread spiders," an eerie table-topper that features Great Harvest's fresh-milled honey whole wheat bread in the form of a creepy crawler.

In addition, pumpkin will be a popular flavor at Great Harvest this fall, with the return of pumpkin chocolate chip bread, pumpkin cream cheese bars and pumpkin chocolate chip muffins.

"Halloween is one of the most entertaining holidays of the year and we are delighted to bring back our incredible Halloween-themed items that will thrill your kids," said Great Harvest President Eric Keshin. "Our customers love our fresh, made from scratch, foods and all the special pumpkin items that are absolutely delicious."

Great Harvest bakery-cafes will continue to serve its regular menu items and breads at all three dayparts – breakfast, lunch and dinner. The company makes bread from scratch with whole grains shipped directly as wheat berry from select farms in Montana's Golden Triangle. Every day flour is milled fresh from the wheat berry at each local Great Harvest bakery. Generally a five-hour process, the baking begins every day as early as 2:30 a.m. Every loaf is kneaded by hand, baked and served fresh to all guests who enter.

To find your nearest Great Harvest location, visit www.GreatHarvest.com.

About Great Harvest Bread Company

Great Harvest Bread has spent the past 40 years perfecting the combination of ingredients to make the freshest and authentic breads and pastries, as well as the newer sandwiches, grain bowls and soups, growing to nearly 200 locations, all of which continue to mill their own Golden Triangle wheat every morning from scratch. Providing local communities with authentic breads and pastries made fresh daily, the brand is now growing through franchising with a new bakery-cafe model ideal for multi-unit ownership. Open during three parts of the day—breakfast, lunch and dinner— the menu has grown beyond a wide variety of soft, delicious breads to include soups, sandwiches and grain bowls. To learn about franchising opportunities with Great Harvest Bread Company, go to https://www.greatharvest.com/franchise.

