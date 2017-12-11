Create Lifelong Memories This Holiday Season

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The holiday season is here, giving families an opportunity to spend quality time together in the kitchen. Engage little ones by involving them in the process and teaching them some lifelong kitchen skills while having fun.
Taking part in something as important as holiday meal prep not only reinforces confidence, but also can help teach crucial skills like math, science and reading.
Encourage your family to cook together in the kitchen, turning cooking time into family time, with these tips from Uncle Ben's "Ben's Beginners" campaign.
The holidays are all about spending quality time with loved ones. Although it may feel as if too much time is spent in the kitchen, cooking time can become memorable family time when the whole gang is involved. For more tips and tricks on getting kids in the kitchen, and for recipes the entire family can cook together, visit beginners.unclebens.com.
Holiday Rice
Prep time: 30-45 minutes
Servings: 6
1
box Uncle Ben's Long Grain & Wild Rice, Original Recipe
2 1/4
cups water
2
tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
2
cups chopped leeks (white parts only)
1/2
cup orange juice
1
tablespoon lemon juice
1
tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage
1
large clove garlic, passed through press
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1/8
teaspoon ground cinnamon
In 2-quart saucepan, add rice and spice packet, water and 1/2 tablespoon butter. Bring to boil, cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook 25 minutes.
In large skillet, melt remaining butter. Add leeks and cook over medium heat 15 minutes, stirring, until soft and golden. Add orange juice, lemon juice, sage and garlic. Cook over high heat 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add cooked rice to skillet and stir 1 minute until rice is hot. Add salt and pepper, to taste, and cinnamon.
