This creamy pasta recipe comes to us from our August Pasta Spotlight, Jessica Levinson, MS, RDN, CDN. It’s packed with nutrients and full of flavor for a meal your whole family will love!
Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Pasta
- 1 pound whole wheat pasta
- 1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil
- 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 tbsp minced garlic (~1 large clove)
- 1 12 ounce jar roasted red peppers, drained, rinsed, and roughly chopped
- 1 tsp fresh chopped rosemary (or 1/3 teaspoon dried rosemary) (optional)
- 1/2 cup no-salt added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1/2 tsp Kosher salt
- freshly ground pepper
-
Cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving about 1/2 cup of pasta water.
-
While pasta is cooking, heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add sun-dried tomatoes with their oil to the pan and stir for about 2 minutes. Add the onions and sauté 2 to 3 minutes until translucent. Add garlic and stir 30 seconds until fragrant. Add roasted peppers and stir together for 2 minutes more. Add chopped rosemary (if using) and stir another 30 seconds. Remove from heat.
-
Transfer pepper tomato mixture to the bowl of a food processor, add chickpeas and ricotta cheese and puree until mostly smooth. (There may be a few chunks of pepper and tomato.)
-
Drizzle a bit of olive oil in bottom of pasta pot and return drained pasta to pot over a low flame; toss to coat with oil. Toss pasta with sauce, adding reserved pasta water if necessary to thin out the sauce. Serve hot.
The post Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Pasta appeared first on Pasta Fits.