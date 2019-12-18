Indulge in the festive flavors of this Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce brought to us by our December Pasta Spotlight, Sammi Haber Brondo, RDN. This recipe isn’t only delicious, but also comes complete with all the health benefits found in whole wheat pasta. Even better, the recipe prep and cook time is a total breeze!

Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce 1 pound whole wheat pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup low sodium vegetable broth

1/4 grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp chopped fresh sage

salt

pepper Prepare the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Drain and set aside to cool. Add all ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth and well combined. For a thinner consistency, add more vegetable broth. For a dairy-free version, swap Greek yogurt for non-dairy yogurt and omit the Parmesan cheese.

