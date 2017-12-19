Cream Sherry and Butternut Squash Crostini

I love entertaining friendly dishes. When a host has out a plate of colorful appetizers and wine glasses filled, I know it is going to be a good evening!

My all time favorite appetizer to serve during the holidays is butternut squash on toast. The first time I tried this was at ABC kitchen in NYC when I had the chance to interview the head chef at that time, Dan Kluger.

I’ll serve butternut squash on toast all the way from Thanksgiving to Christmas. This recipe was inspired by that dish but with my own spin.

Crostinis are great because they are two-bite appetizers and easy to carry around as you mix and mingle with guests. I added in mint leaves and pomegranate seeds to bring out the festive colors of the holiday season!

I like to pre-plate the crostinis but you could also create a crostini “bar” by placing out the toasts alongside bowls with the toppings. With this style, guests can add as much or as little as they like.

For drink pairing, I went with a Cream Sherry. Almost every party you go to you’ll come across a standard wine selection but I like to switch things up a bit and encourage guests to try something new or something they might not have all the time.

Cream sherry is full bodied with the slightest hint of sweetness. I think it makes a great wine choice to serve alongside appetizers and light bites but it also transfers nicely to dessert too! Serve chilled in a white wine glass or in a rock glass.

Do you have any go-to appetizers you’ll be placing out this holiday season?

xo Jus

*Post sponsored by Sherry Wine. Recipe and opinions are my own :).