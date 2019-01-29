CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ starts the year out strong with franchise sales!

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ is starting the year off strong. Salvatore and Samantha Rincione (founders) have been very busy expanding CRAVE throughout the US. Earlier this month they opened a location in Dawsonville, GA. "It was a great success and the response from the customers was unbelievable, we couldn't be happier," Salvatore and Samantha Rincione. This past week CRAVE has signed a new franchisee in Houston, Texas. "We are ecstatic for our continued expansion and the support and response to our brand. When we set out on this venture we wanted to bring a unique and fun concept to the franchise world. We also wanted to ensure that we had the proper systems and standards in place, which we know our franchisees will need to be successful," said Salvatore and Samantha Rincione.

CRAVE are fast casual hot dog and BBQ restaurants that offer delicious BBQ sandwiches and sliders, hot dogs, brats and sausages with tons of topping options, an array of sides and a self-serve beer wall. The self-serve beer wall will offer anywhere from 18-32 taps which include domestic and local craft beers, a white and red wine option as well as cider.

Their newest franchisees Gregory and Kristine Johnstone will be opening a site in the Houston area. It will be the second CRAVE within a year to hit the Texas market. CRAVE now has locations opening in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Washington DC, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina and more. The company is forecasted to have 35 units sold in 2019 as well as 18 stores operating. CRAVE has multiple revenue streams which include:

Dine in

Take Out

Self-Order

Order Ahead/Pickup

Delivery

Catering

Drive thru

CRAVE offers its franchisees assistance with:

Real Estate

Construction

Operations

Marketing

Training

Much more

For more information on owning a CRAVE franchise click below:

http://my.officevp.com/s/27324

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crave-hot-dogs-and-bbq-starts-the-year-out-strong-with-franchise-sales-300786232.html

SOURCE CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ