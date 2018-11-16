CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ Growth Exceeds This Year's Expectations

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ are unique fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog establishments. There is an array of menu offerings including, hot dogs, BBQ sandwiches and sliders, delicious sides such as baked fries, and of course our famous Self-Serve Beer wall. CRAVE stands out because they believe in allowing customers to create their own meals by adding their own toppings and condiments. Creativity is encouraged at CRAVE! The self-serve beer wall comes with anywhere from 18-32 tap handles. Customers can choose from an assortment of local draft and domestic beers as well as wine and cider. At CRAVE it's not just about the food, it's about the experience!

At CRAVE you can order in our store with one of our friendly cashiers, or use the self-order kiosk. You can also use our APP so you can order ahead to pick up your meal or have it delivered. CRAVE can also cater your next event or party!

CRAVE has signed 15 franchisees since going live this past March. By 1st quarter next year they will have sites in GA, OK, NC, FL, TX, DC and more. They plan to sell a total of 25 units this year with an expectation to double that next year.

Salvatore and Samantha Rincione, Co-founders, have made the franchise process very easy for the existing franchisees and will continue to do so for the future ones. They assist with real estate selection, lease negotiations, oversee all construction, assist in ordering of all furniture and equipment, train for 3-5 weeks, have monthly LTO (limited time offers) in place and more. Their support staff and development team puts an extreme amount of time and energy into making the process as easy as possible for its franchise partners.

With CRAVE you will find:

Real Estate Assistance

Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

