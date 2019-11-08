Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Discounts Franchises for Veterans

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is currently searching for Veterans that are looking to own their own business. When Sal and Samantha Rincione founded Crave, they always knew they wanted to aim to help veterans and active duty members. Sal himself, being a veteran, saw the importance of offering an opportunity to our service men and women. Currently, 90% of Crave's franchisees are veterans. "The goal was always to create something that would allow people that had other life experiences, not solely food experiences, be able to join our Crave family. The dedication and training that our veterans and active duty members have, can help them succeed in business"-Samantha and Sal Rincione.

Crave offers discounted pricing on the franchise fee to all Veteran and active duty members. Crave is a BBQ and hot dog restaurant that also features a self-serve beer wall. The craft beers are local to the specific stores region, which allow franchisees to pick out customer favorites. Many of the locations have customers vote and choose their options they'd like to see on the wall. Pulled chicken, pork and Brisket can be served as a sandwich or as a plate, with an array of sides. The hot dogs, sausages and brats can be topped with any of their 20+ toppings. The restaurant also releases limited time offers monthly such as "Mac n Brisket sandwich", "Pumpkin Pie", "The Porker" and others. The main focus of Crave, is of course, delicious food of great quality, but also customer service and satisfaction.

Crave currently has locations throughout the US to include Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida and more! You can download the app for Android or IOS to order ahead, get delivery, earn loyalty points and get rewards HERE. #beatyourcraving

Crave will assists with real estate selection, build out, marketing, training and more. For more information on joining the Crave family please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com

