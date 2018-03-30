'Craft' the Perfect Easter With DIY Expert Lynn Lilly on Tips on TV Blog

Lynn Shares Her Super Secrets for Celebrating the Holidays with Budget Friendly Recipes and Craft Inspiration

ATLANTA, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter is coming early this year on April 1. Lynn Lilly is the founder of CraftBoxGirls.com and author of Screen-Free Crafts Kids Will Love! has some timely recipes and craft ideas for making this a memorable Easter holiday. The Easter holiday involves many traditions, and celebrating the religious holiday is at the top of the list. For many people, Easter is a holiday that involves bringing family and friends together. The renowned craft and DIY expert, Lynn Lilly, shared some food, fashion and decorating tips to help everyone get creative with their Easter festivities.

A 'SWEET' EASTER TREAT

Take Easter Baskets to a new level this season with the new Kinder Joy, an egg-shaped treat. It is like no other with two separately sealed halves: a treat side made of two deliciously creamy layers of chocolate covered wafer bites that are filled with cocoa cream, and a second half containing an exciting mystery toy! Kinder Joy is available nationwide at mass grocery, drug and convenience stores, while supplies last. Kinder Joy has been loved all over the world since 2001, and is now available in stores in the U.S., while supplies last. For more information, visit www.kinder.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR A SPECIAL EASTER TREAT

An easy way to wow guests is with a beautiful dessert. Cupcakes are great for an Easter celebration; they are delicious and can be creatively decorated. A great Spring recipe is banana cream cheese cupcakes, topped with a frosting made with Arla Original Cream Cheese. Arla Cream Cheese is made from only four simple ingredients: cream, milk, cheese culture, and salt, so anyone can feel good about severing it. It is sure to be a big hit with guests this Easter. For more information, visit www.arla.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR ENTERTAINING GUESTS FOR EASTER DINNER

Consider including soup with an Easter dinner, and a favorite is Imagine. Made with real, wholesome ingredients, Imagine products contain no added MSG and are non-GMO showing what it truly means to be ingredient proud. Imagine's new line of Super Soups is a combination of real, nourishing beans, vegetables, and body-boosting plants and spices to keep your taste buds satisfied. All Imagine products are available at natural and conventional retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.imaginefoods.com.

A FAVORITE EASTER TRADITION

A great tradition to start is to create a beautiful Easter Table, and Macy's is a great destination for entertaining essentials. Macy's has everything needed to be the best hostess including place settings, flatware, creative displays, and tiered cake stand. They have cute salt and pepper shakers from Martha Stewart that are adorable. Also, they have stunning gold-plated silverware that is part of the Hotel Collection. The four-piece plate setting and napkin set is from their Lenox line and can be used year-round. All available exclusively at Macy's or www.Macys.com. Easter memories are made in the details and this is truly a table your friends and family will remember.

