Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Opens First California Location in Victorville

California expansion brings Cracker Barrel's unique, family friendly restaurant and retail store to new guests

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is proud to announce its newest location in Victorville, California, the first Cracker Barrel store to open in the Golden State. Starting Mon., Feb. 5, Cracker Barrel will open its doors to families in Victorville, who will experience a restaurant that combines dining and shopping as a seamless experience in a relaxing, comfortable environment. Cracker Barrel will share its popular homestyle Southern cooking and range of quality retail offerings with Victorville families and travelers.

Cracker Barrel's entry into California is part of its plan to deliver the unique experience that has made the brand so beloved across the country to new guests. Cracker Barrel's new Victorville store has created approximately 270 full and part-time jobs that will help bring the Cracker Barrel dining and shopping experience to Californians for the first time.

"We are thrilled to welcome Victorville families to Cracker Barrel by opening our first location in California," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President, Restaurant & Retail Operations Nick Flanagan. "In the last two years, Cracker Barrel has been expanding out West, including opening our first stores in the Las Vegas and Portland areas, and we look forward to bringing our unique version of Southern hospitality and charm to Victorville and the state of California."

At Cracker Barrel, breakfast is available all day with lunch and dinner options beginning at 11 a.m. Cracker Barrel serves homestyle meals prepared from scratch like homemade chicken n' dumplins, as well as its Wholesome Fixin's® meals, which are full-flavored options freshly prepared with a lighter twist on guest-favorite dishes. Each Cracker Barrel location is decorated with authentic artifacts, memorabilia and signage collected by a team of Americana experts. In Victorville, Cracker Barrel's new store celebrates the history and culture of the local area through decorative walls that pay homage to the famous Route 66, the area's contributions to the film industry and to California's Gold Rush era. Guests will also enjoy shopping in the old country store for toys, games, food items, apparel, accessories and other unique items.

As a part of Cracker Barrel's mission of Pleasing People, the company is committed to partnering with the Victorville community by supporting local organizations and worthy charities that help provide comfort to those in need. The company is proud to establish a $10,000 endowment to the Victor Valley College to fund an annual scholarship in perpetuity to Restaurant Management students and three $1,000 scholarships for students enrolled in the 2018-2019 academic year. The company is also partnering with the High Desert Youth Soccer League to support Victorville's diverse sports community. In addition, Cracker Barrel has a partnership with the local California Route 66 Museum in support of the Museum's mission of preserving and promoting the culture and history of the area, a mission that speaks to Cracker Barrel's commitment to authentic, local memorabilia and Americana décor featured in every store.

The Victorville store will be open Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST, and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. PST.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 649 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

