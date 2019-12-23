Crack Open Fresh Whole Crab at Home or on Vacation for the Holidays in Morro Bay

Live like a Morro Bay local and order a whole live or cooked crab to take back to your vacation rental, or dine out at one of the many restaurants offering the freshest seafood along the waterfront

MORRO BAY, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh, sweet Dungeness crab is ready and waiting for your holiday menu in Morro Bay, CA. The authentic fishing town offers a plethora of local fresh fish for the holidays at seafood markets and restaurants up and down the waterfront. It's time to get cracking!

Pre-Order Crab for the Holidays

Hosting a large gathering this season? Nothing expresses a casual Coastal California holiday more than a cracked crab dinner in your home. Call one of Morro Bay's two waterfront seafood markets to hear what was just unloaded on the docks for the fresh fish of the day, or to order crab, Morro Bay oysters to go. Dungeness is priced at approximately $10 a pound and our local seafood markets sell over 2,000 lbs. of crab per day on Christmas and New Year's Eve, so call a few days in advance to ensure product availability.

Giovanni's Fish Market has been family owned and operated in Morro Bay for over 25 years and is a local favorite. Dine-out on Giovanni's patio where you can pick your live crab, then they cook it, and serve it right on the spot. Or do the cooking yourself. Buy whole live crab and take it home, or call (805) 772-2123 ahead of time.

Tognazzini's Dockside Fish Market is a local favorite offering the highest quality local seafood available. Boats arrive to their dock daily and the catch is transferred directly from the boat to the market. Call (805) 772-8120 for the catch of the day items and to pre-order your holiday favorite.

Find Fresh Crab, Crab Cakes and Seafood on the Menu in Morro Bay

From Dungeness crab cakes, cold crab cocktails, and crab and seafood salads, to hot tomato-y cioppino filled with fresh seafood and Dungeness crab claws, Morro Bay oysters by the dozen, and fresh daily caught fish, locals and visitors will find plenty of great places that feature ocean-to-table cuisine.

For more information on visiting Morro Bay, go to www.morrobay.org.

