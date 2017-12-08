Cra-Z-Art Celebrates National Cotton Candy Day

Company's Popular Cotton Candy Maker Continues to be a hot seller for the holidays!

RANDOLPH, N.J., Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cra-Z-Art, a prime manufacturer and leader in trendy toy, art and school supply products, celebrates National Cotton Candy Day on their website with 10% off and free shipping on their popular Cotton Candy Maker with Light Up Wand as well as other items. The sweet treat dates back to the 1400's when it was known as spun sugar and continues to be the perfect treat for kids! It was after the invention of machine-spun cotton candy that it was introduced to a wide audience at the 1904 World's Fair as Fairy Floss.

Cra-Z-Art's Cotton Candy Maker makes tasty, real cotton candy. It's a truly fun way to make food, just gradually pour sugar into the machine and watch it transform into a delicious treat. It includes a cool light up wand to make the candy glow when finished. Unit comes apart for easy clean up and also includes a plug-in adapter.

"Cra-Z-Art is very excited to be celebrating National Cotton Candy Day. Our popular Cotton Candy Maker, introduced several years ago, continues to be one of our best sellers. The tasty desert has always been a favorite treat at carnivals and fairs and we allow kids to easily make it in their own home. Like all of our great products, it allow kids to have fun while exploring a world of imaginative play and exciting activities," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.

Cra-Z-Art's Cotton Candy Machine makes a great holiday gift and is available at www.cra-z-art.com and all major retailers. Cra-Z-Art is also the proud manufacturer of the hot selling Nickelodeon Slime Kits.

About Cra-Z-Art

Cra-Z-Art, based in Randolph, NJ, offers original, creative, exciting and trendy activity, toy, art and school supply products. The Cra-Z-Art management team has over 120 years of experience in creating, manufacturing and marketing stationery and activities products. At Cra-Z-Art we clearly, understand the needs of the retailer and the desires of our consumers. We make it a point daily to be....Always creative! To learn more, please visit www.cra-z-art.com.

