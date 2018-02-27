Could You Be The Next Great Food Video Star? Only One Week Left in the CREATE COOKING CHALLENGE 2018!

Top American chefs and last year's contest winner getting ready to judge entries!

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out for entering the CREATE COOKING CHALLENGE 2018. Iconic TV chefs including Rick Bayless (Mexico – One Plate at a Time), Ellie Krieger (Ellie's Real Good Food), Kevin Belton (New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton), and Joanne Weir (Joanne Weir's Plates and Places), begin their work as final judges soon. Joining them as a final judge will be last year's CREATE COOKING CHALLENGE 2017 winner, Buki Elegbede. Sponsored by American Public Television, the distributor of Create TV, the Challenge seeks America's next great cooking star. The call for video entries closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6.

This year's Grand Prize winner will be awarded $4,000 and production equipment valued at $1,000 to complete a 10-part video series for CreateTV.com. Last year's winner's series, Baked by Buki , continues its premiere on the Create TV website, providing an example of the kind of work the judges are seeking.

Open to professional and amateur chefs, the CREATE COOKING CHALLENGE 2018 will be judged by these celebrity final judges who will screen user-generated video auditions of two minutes or less, demonstrating an entrant's best recipe, tip or project. The panel will judge submissions based on the entrant's demonstrated culinary knowledge, ability to present ideas succinctly, overall telegenic appeal, uniqueness, and production values.

Submission is available online only. Visit CreateTV.com/challenge for information, rules and the submission form.

About Create:

Now in its 13th year, Create® is the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television's most popular how-to series: cooking, travel, home improvement, gardening and arts & crafts. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television (APT); WNET, New York; and WGBH, Boston in association with National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and PBS. Create TV is carried by 238 local public television stations nationwide, reaching 85% of USTVHH, and is seen in 21 of the top 25 U.S. television markets. Create's companion website CreateTV.com features extensive video, projects, tips, recipes, the Create TV schedule, featured program titles, and hosts.

