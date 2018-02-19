Cott Announces Upcoming Investor and Analyst Day as Well as Being Recognized by Institutional Investor as a Most-Honored Company in the 2018 All-American Executive Team

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) today announced that it will hold an Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday March 8, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Cott also announced that it was recognized as the most honored All-America Executive Team within the Midcap ranking by Institutional Investor Magazine. Cott's CEO Jerry Fowden and CFO Jay Wells were recognized as best Midcap CEO and CFO within their sector and VP IR Jarrod Langhans was recognized for the quality of his investor relations program and analyst events. This year's top executives were chosen by more than 4,000 buy-side analysts, asset managers, and sell-side researchers at over 1,200 firms.

The Investor and Analyst Day which will focus on the Route Based Services operations, will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET, will be webcast through the investor relations section of Cott's website at http://www.cott.com/events-presentations and will be archived for replay for a period of two weeks following the event.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Cott uses the investor relations section of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a route based service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North America and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.4 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

