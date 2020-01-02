Cott Announces Launch of PureFlo®, an IoT Enabled Water Filtration System

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery services in North America and Europe and a leader in custom coffee roasting for the U.S. food service industry, today announced that DS Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott, has launched PureFlo®, an IoT ("Internet of Things") enabled water filtration unit that continuously monitors water quality and filter life, proactively detects issues and service needs, and-provides detailed, real-time analytics on water usage and water quality to anyone drinking from the unit.

"We are excited to announce the launch of PureFlo, our most advanced filtration solution designed to give consumers peace of mind in the quality of the water they drink," said Dave Muscato, President of DS Services. "PureFlo is a critical part of our strategy to provide a range of hydration solutions wherever our customers live, work and play."

PureFlo first launched in Southern California for the commercial and residential markets and will expand across North America over the next two years. With PureFlo's innovative technology, the life of the water filter is meaningfully extended and requires fewer service interactions compared to standard water filtration systems, leading to increased customer satisfaction and convenience.

For more information on PureFlo, visit www.pureflo.com. To learn more about the range of hydration solutions DS Services offers, visit www.water.com.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

ABOUT DS SERVICES

DS Services delivers safe, great–tasting bottled water to homes and offices across the U.S and Canada. We also provide our own brewed coffee beverages through our house brands Standard Coffee® and Javarama®, and through Relyant®, offer water filtration systems, equipment and services. DS Services® bottled water products are sold under the brand names Alhambra®, Athena® water, Crystal Rock®, Crystal Springs®, Deep Rock®, Hinckley Springs®, Kentwood Springs®, Mount Olympus®, Nursery® water, Sierra Springs® and Sparkletts®. Several of DS Services bottled water brands have been satisfying consumers for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit water.com and nurserywater.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 conveying management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Cott makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and Cott cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the timing of Pureflo's rollout across North America. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding management's current plans and estimates. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

CONTACTS:

For Media:

Cynthia Millane

Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 (813) 421-9867

Communications@cott.com

For Investors:

Jarrod Langhans

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (813) 313-1732

Investorrelations@cott.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cott-announces-launch-of-pureflo-an-iot-enabled-water-filtration-system-300980638.html

SOURCE Cott Corporation