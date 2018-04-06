Cott Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Details Relating to the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) ("Cott" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2018 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Cott will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

North America: (888) 231-8191

International: (647) 427-7450

Conference ID: 4264928

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at http://www.cott.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners

The Company announced today that its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners will be held on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. at the Toronto Airport Marriott hotel in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

At the meeting, shareowners will be asked to receive the financial statements for the year ended December 30, 2017 and the report on those statements by Cott's independent registered certified public accounting firm, elect directors, approve the appointment of Cott's independent registered certified public accounting firm, hold a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, approve the Cott Corporation 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, approve the Cott Corporation Shareholder Rights Plan, approve an amendment to Cott's articles of incorporation to change the province of Cott's registered office address from Quebec to Ontario, and approve amendments to Cott's articles of incorporation and By-Laws to allow for meetings of shareowners to be permitted in such location as the directors of Cott may determine, either inside or outside of Canada.

Webcast for 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners

The meeting will be webcast live from Toronto, ON, Canada on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at http://www.cott.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

About Cott Corporation

Cott is a route based service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North America and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.4 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

SOURCE Cott Corporation