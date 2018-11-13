Corteva Agriscience(TM), Agriculture Division of Dow DuPont, Wins Big at 2018 Agrow Awards

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture has the power to feed the growing population, creating stronger economies and communities around the world. At the heart of agriculture's success is the development of novel tools that farmers can use to produce higher yield potential in a more sustainable way. Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, received a three prestigious Agrow Awards at the annual awards ceremony in London on November 12. Agrow is a leading provider of news, analysis and data to the global agriculture industry.

"The innovations recognized at this year's Agrow Awards showcase Corteva Agriscience at its best – collaborating to find novel, effective and integrated solutions that solve problems for our customers and their customers," said Neal Gutterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Corteva Agriscience. "Importantly, many of these approaches also allow us to minimize our environmental footprint, which is a priority for us at Corteva Agriscience. We're honored to be recognized with these prestigious awards."

Corteva Agriscience took home wins in the following categories:

Best New Crop Protection Product or Trait:

Rinskor™ active is a new broad-spectrum herbicide with global utility in rice, controlling the most important grass, sedge, and broadleaf weeds that rob rice farmers of yield. Rinskor's differentiated mode of action controls resistant weeds at a fraction of the rate of other commonly-used herbicides. Based on toxicological, environmental, ecological and biological characteristics, the USEPA granted Rinskor a Reduced Risk Pesticide Designation with an expedited registration review. Rinskor was first launched in Chile in 2017 under the Loyant™ herbicide brand with subsequent launches occurring in the U.S., China, and South Korea in early 2018. The herbicide also was a 2018 winner of the United States' Green Chemistry Challenge Award.

Best Packaging Innovation:

The Lumigen™ Keg seed treatment package exemplifies how we actively identify opportunities for innovation beyond standard packaging systems for improved customer experience. The combined teams in Corteva Agriscience listened to customer needs and collaborated to develop an innovative solution that helps provide convenience, safety, and efficiency for the customer and the supply chain.

Best Industry Collaboration:

A new, open toxicogenomics platform holds the potential to revolutionize sustainable product innovation. Toxicogenomics is transforming the process of simply characterizing hazards to designing products with more favorable human health profiles. Individual companies develop these platforms behind their firewalls for competitive advantage, resulting in divergent approaches not embraced by the wider scientific and regulatory communities. A collaboration with the pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly, and the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute yielded a new public toxicogenomics platform.

Corteva Agriscience also received a Highly Commended honor in the Best Stewardship Initiative category for a collaboration between their Brazil and Paraguay teams with farmers. The collaboration efforts ensure farmers in the region have training on how to use agricultural products correctly and effectively, and to date has reached 4,000 farmers with Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) training.

Corteva Agriscience was also recognized as finalists at the 2018 Agrow Awards in the following categories: Best R&D Pipeline, Best Outreach Program for their Plant Sciences Symposia Series in the Best Outreach Program category, Best Marketing Campaign for Instinct® and N-Serve® nitrogen stabilizers, and Best New Trait for their IPD072Aa which delivers a novel biotechnology trait to corn rootworm control.

The Agrow Awards were developed to recognize excellence in the crop protection and production industries. Entries are evaluated using a wide range of criteria by an independent judging panel consisting of a group of experts from around the world.

