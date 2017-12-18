CorTec/ChefTec Makes New Connection with Cheney Brothers

Seamless communications between ChefTec and the fastest growing food distributor in America

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Software Services, the leading provider of back-of-the-house technology for the foodservice industry, has created an "electronic partnership" with Cheney Brothers, Inc. by providing a seamless interface between Cheney's invoicing/ordering system and CorTec/ChefTec software. Cheney Brothers is the largest food distributor in the South and this interface provides CorTec/ChefTec customers with faster and more accurate inventory and accounting, thus creating better profit margins and accountability.

Previously, all Cheney Brothers ordering was completed through a separate online program or as a paper and pencil process. The Cheney Brothers EDI interface service enables ChefTec and CorTec to electronically and seamlessly place orders directly to Cheney Brothers as well as receive invoices.

"I've said this before about all of our 'electronic partnerships' with purveyors: the seamless interface is a win-win situation for the entire foodservice industry," stated Brian Bennett, president of Culinary Software Services. "Not only does it save ChefTec customers money, but it can reduce time spent on purchasing and ordering by a factor of five! For foodservice operations it is vital to find ways to save time and money while reducing back-of-the-house processes."

Culinary Software Services, Inc. is the leading provider of foodservice software to the hospitality industry. Products include CorTec™ and ChefTec® for recipe and menu costing, inventory control, purchasing and ordering, sales analysis and menu engineering, production management, requisitions and transfers, waste tracking, event management and nutritional analysis. Culinary Software Services won the IQ Award for Software Products & Services and ChefTec has won twice the Innovator's Award for Technology from the California Restaurant Association. Installations include all PGA Tour Golf Course Properties, Amazon Go, Pelican Bay Foundation, Detroit Athletic Club, Memphis Country Club, The Country Club, Shanty Creek Resorts, The Polo Field at Washtenaw, Columbia Country Club, Mirasol Club & Association, Country Club of Louisiana, Sulgrave City Club, and Addison Reserve Country Club. Founded in 1990, Culinary Software Services is located in Boulder, Colo. For more information visit www.ChefTec.com.

