Corporate Essentials Acquires Leading New York City Specialty Catering Company Martin + Fitch

NYC's office refreshment leader adds full service catering through acquisition of caterer to New York's elite.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Essentials announced today that they have acquired Brooklyn-based full service caterer Martin + Fitch.

The acquisition will expand the company's offerings which currently feature coffee services, healthy snacks, beverages, and more workplace staples to now include premium fresh food solutions.

"Acquiring Martin + Fitch marks the start of the most-exciting time in our company's 20-plus-year history," said Judson Kleinman, Corporate Essentials President and CEO. "Being able to offer full-service catering to New York City and New Jersey offices takes what we currently do to a whole new level."

Under the Martin + Fitch brand, Corporate Essentials will offer a full range of options with the goal of appealing to every office. Whether an office is looking to supply food for an occasional workplace party, a regular Friday happy hour or daily grab-and-go lunches, the refreshment solution leader will be able to deliver.

"We're going to be doing something with the Martin + Fitch brand that we know offices are looking for," said Kleinman. "We speak with the people making the food decisions in offices everyday - we have a really good feel of what our clients want."

Corporate Essentials has also added Martin + Fitch co-founder Maura Martin as their executive chef. Martin has cooked for four of the last five US Presidents as well as providing catering services for the likes of Elie Tahari, Stephen Colbert, Tory Burch, The Tribeca Film Festival and more.

"Joining the Corporate Essentials team gives us the opportunity to do something truly unique," said Martin. "I think it's easy to underestimate the importance of a quality food program when it comes to workplace culture."

With company culture a new focus, providing one or more free, on-site meals on a daily basis has become normal among companies competing for top talent in their respective industries.

Corporate Essentials is currently in the process of testing its catering programs with a select group of long-time customers with plans of a wider launch scheduled for sometime around July 1, 2018.

"We did not make this move to simply add catering as another service we offer," said Kleinman. "We did this to disrupt food service in the workplace."

About Corporate Essentials: Corporate Essentials' mission is to make work better; fueling company culture and allowing employees to 'work happy.' Founded as an office coffee service in 1996, the company has long been considered the premier office refreshment service, fueling the culture of many top companies through custom office refreshment programs with everything from great coffee, healthy snacks and beverages to award-winning culinary solutions. 2017 marked the seventh time they've been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. For more information, visit drinkcoffee.com.

