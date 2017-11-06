Cornhuskers Are About To Get A Taste Of Pie Five Pizza

Newest franchise deal will add new locations to Nebraska and Kansas

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraskan's obsession with all things red is about to include the awesome sauce from Pie Five Pizza Co.

The Dallas-based fast casual pizza concept will soon land in Cornhusker territory with up to four new locations. Known for customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in just five minutes or less, the new franchise deal also includes locations in Kansas.

Franchisees, Tim Long and Greg Trejo have a long history of successful restaurant operations. They currently own multiple Sonic Drive-In locations and Pool Halls in Kansas and Nebraska. In fact, Trejo began his restaurant career at a local Sonic Drive-In when he was 14 years old.

"We are excited to bring Pie Five to Nebraska and add more locations in Kansas," said Trejo. "The fresh, quality ingredients and made-from scratch crusts along with the speed and hospitality of the concept will be a popular addition to the local restaurant scene."

Pie Five's fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own, personal pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts. Pie Five offers guests several signature pizzas and guests can also complement each meal with a freshly tossed side salad or basket of warm, cheesy Breadstix!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

