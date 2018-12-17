Corcentric Named to Food Logistics' 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a fast-growing provider of procurement and financial process automation solutions, has been named to the 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list, by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

"We're excited to once again be recognized by Food Logistics on its FL100+ list," said Matt Clark, President and COO of Corcentric. "The trend to increase agility in the food supply chain means that, in order to compete and succeed, businesses need the end-to-end visibility they achieve with automating key procurement and financial processes. The role of software and technology in the global food and beverage supply chain will be even more important in 2019, and we look forward to continually helping to innovate."

"The digital supply chain continues its rapid emergence, bringing with it expanded capabilities that impact visibility, security, compliance and efficiency," remarks Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Every aspect of the global food supply chain stands to benefit from new and innovative software and technology that is fundamentally changing the global food supply chain."

Companies on this year's 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com, or follow Corcentric on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/corcentric.

