Coolhaus Issues Voluntary Recall on Dairy Free Horchata Frozen Dessert Sandwich

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolhaus is voluntarily recalling its Dairy Free Horchata Frozen Dessert Sandwich because it may contain milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The Coolhaus Dairy Free Horchata Sandwich was distributed in grocery stores nationally. The voluntary recall is limited to one SKU, the Coolhaus Dairy Free Horchata Frozen Dessert Sandwich, and does not extend to other Coolhaus Dairy Free sandwiches or pints. The only affected Coolhaus UPC is UPC #0085191600365.

The Dairy-Free Horchata Frozen Dessert product is sold in a 5.8 oz single serve package with a "Best By" date of 06182020, 08012020, 08252020, 10082020 or 10262020.

The brand worked quickly to initiate a voluntary recall on impacted products while continuing to investigate its root cause. Only one consumer complaint has been reported to date.

Consumers who purchased this item are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 310-853-8995 ext. 702 or visit our website at cool.haus.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Sutton

Apron for Coolhaus

512-344-2050

sutton@apronfoodpr.com

SOURCE Farchitecture BB, LLC, dba Coolhaus