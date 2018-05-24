Summer is finally here, which means it’s officially barbeque season! There’s no better complement to summer classics like hot dogs and hamburgers than a cool, refreshing pasta salad! Pasta salads are a great way to get a healthy serving of veggies and some zesty flavors. Best of all – they’re very easy to prepare with most recipes ready in just 20 minutes or less!

Pasta Fits has unique pasta salads that are perfect for the summer, with all different kinds of add ins – from fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers – to perfectly grilled chicken – to crunchy toppings like almonds and pumpkin seeds – you’re sure to find the pasta salad that is the perfect counterpart to your meal.

Below are a sampling of some unique pasta salads from Pasta Fits. All pasta salad recipes can be found here.

Greek Pasta Salad

Mason Jar Pasta Salad

Grilled Cauliflower Pasta with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Orzo and Brussels Sprouts Slaw

The post Cool Off With Summer Pasta Salads appeared first on Pasta Fits.