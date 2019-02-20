Cool Cooking and IoT Innovation from Gourmia Gives Chefs the Ultimate Control

- Gourmia's CoolCookers Solve the Problem of All Multi-Cookers and Pressure Cookers - How do you Keep your Food Cold Until You are Ready to Cook It- Integrated with the Gourmia Mobile App for Anywhere-Control, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Compatibility to Control Cooking from Anywhere at Anytime



CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia™, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announces its new CoolCookers ­– Pressure Cooker (GPCC1960) and Multi Cooker (GMCC1970) – with a refrigeration unit built in to keep food fresh and cold prior to cooking. These ultra smart and innovative appliances can be controlled by the Gourmia mobile app (both Android and iOS), and are compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

"Featuring Gourmia's innovative refrigeration technology, these new IoT CoolCookers are the perfect solution for today's busy cook who wants dinner ready when they get home," commented Gourmia Founder Heshy Biegeleisen. "These innovative appliances allow them to not only create delicious meals at the push of a button, but to keep all of the ingredients fresh and cool, even when prepared hours ahead of time. Plus, with the Gourmia mobile app, cooks can easily delay the start of cooking if they are running late, or start the meal cooking earlier if plans change."

Gourmia's CoolCookers will Change the Way We Cook

A popular benefit of cooking with pressure cookers and multi cookers is that you can simply put your food in the cooker, set it and come back hours later to a delicious meal. Unfortunately, with our busy lifestyles we often aren't home to transfer ingredients like poultry, beef or fish from refrigerator to pressure cooker when we'd ideally like to start cooking. That usually means cooking the protein separately or eating a late dinner. Neither of which are convenient.

Gourmia is introducing an innovative solution to address the enormous problem: Cooling Cookers. Gourmia has designed a unique, built-in refrigeration system into pressure cooker and multi cooker products that allows cooks to put a meal's ingredients into the unit hours prior to the cooking process beginning, keeping it fresh and cold (at 35°F), just as it would be if it came directly out of the refrigerator. That means you can put all your ingredients in the cooker before you leave for work and have a delicious and nutritious complete meal ready when you get home. No risk of spoilage from leaving food unrefrigerated or overcooking from leaving it in too long.

A Pressure Cooker that has Dinner Ready on Your Schedule

The GPCC1960 is a revolutionary pressure cooker, which features Gourmia's innovation and know-how taking pressure-cooker safety, speed, convenience, and control to a whole new level. By combining Gourmia's state-of-the-art automatic pressure release, auto stir, fully adjustable pressure setting, and remote pressure release technologies with their new cooling innovation, Gourmia is redefining the pressure cooker market.

With Wi-Fi capability and the Gourmia app, chefs can remotely release pressure in the pressure cooker, allowing for more control over the cooking process and the ability to execute more complex recipes remotely. It also includes a handy LCD digital display with an EZ-select dial control.

The Ultimate Control for Lovers of Multi Cookers

The GMCC1970 is a next-level multi cooker that combines a spacious 6.5-quart capacity and deluxe 11-in-1 functionality with Gourmia's new cooling innovation. The GMCC1970 will prepare the most delectable, mouth-watering foods and makes many kinds of cooking absolutely fool proof, from tender beef roasts and steamed fish fillets to hearty slow-cooked soups and stews. With preset times and temperatures ready to sauté, bake, roast, steam, sous vide, stew, and more, multi cooking has never been easier. And now that you can put all your ingredients in before you go to work (and keep them fresh and refrigerated until you get cooking) and have dinner ready when you are – it's never been more convenient.

Gourmia Smart Difference

Modern cooks will love these units' smart abilities. The exclusive Gourmia mobile kitchen app allows users to do a myriad of cooking steps from virtually anywhere through their mobile iOS or Android devices. This enables chefs to adjust their cooking start time remotely if they are running late at the office (no worries, the cooling function stays on until you get cooking), or get out of work early, to make sure their meal is ready on time when they get home. Both units are integrated with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Gourmia is ETL certified and the CoolCookers will be available at retailers nationwide later in 2019.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. As one of the faster growing housewares brands, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From air fryers cookers to multi-purpose cookers and smart kitchen appliances, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. Gourmia's kitchen appliances are available at leading retailers nationwide. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

