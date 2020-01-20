Cool Beans(TM) Plant-Based Gluten Free Wraps Sizzle into the New Year with National Product Launch at Winter Fancy Food Show, January 19-21, 2020, San Francisco, CA

Innovative Healthy Frozen Food Brand Delivers on Protein and Flavor from Globally-Inspired Recipes, While Meeting Growing Demand for Clean, Balanced, Plant-Based Portable Eating

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Beans , the latest innovation in the fast growing plant-based food category, is pleased to announce the launch of its three new wraps at this month's Winter Fancy Food Show , being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, Jan. 19-21, 2020. Trade Show attendees will have the opportunity to sample new Cool Beans plant-based wrap flavors including Moroccan Gold, Spicy Chipotle and Tikka Masala at the World Finer Foods Booth #5745.

The three new wraps include:

Moroccan Gold – Inspired by outdoor spice markets, this wrap weaves a unique tapestry of bold flavors and distinctive texture.

Spicy Chipotle – Like the heat of the Mexican sun, this wrap offers bold flavor thanks to a mix of veggies and a kick of poblano chili peppers.

Tikka Masala – A nod to India's diverse culture, this wrap blends traditional Indian-style spices and coconut milk for a rich and aromatic flavor that's sweet meets peppery.

Rooted in Whole Food Goodness

Cool Beans blends together the mightiest nutritional legumes with globally inspired recipes that result in clean, balanced food that's good for you and your karma! Cool Beans' mission is to help people choose the healthiest whole food, plant-based options while also reducing the amount of meat in their diet.

Vegetarian since childhood, Cool Beans CEO Eric Schnell sees three major factors driving consumers' long-term migration away from diets centered around animal products to more plant-based diets: "Whether for personal health, environmental reasons or animal welfare, more consumers are opting for plant-based foods as a long-term conscious choice," says Schnell.

Because the migration is being driven by such a powerful consumer sentiment and is multi-generational, Schnell sees a large-scale opportunity for Cool Beans to be sold through natural, conventional, C-stores, colleges and universities and more. Schnell adds, "Vegan choices are no longer a category niche and we are excited to be entering the market at this time. We believe our brand is a natural fit and cost-effective solution for an easy-to-prepare meal that nourishes the mind and body."

World Finer Foods

All Cool Beans wrap varieties are packed with bean power and made with plant-based protein and nutrients that won't weigh you down. That's why World Finer Foods supports the efforts Cool Beans is making to create a product that is not only better-for-you, but one that is environmentally friendly. World Finer Foods, a leader for building brands from around the globe, plans to distribute and market Cool Beans throughout the country.

"We celebrate our growth into the vastly changed and increasingly-important Frozen Food category with the launch of Cool Beans, a brand that delivers a unique and convenient new innovation in plant-based foods," said World Finer Foods CEO Susan Guerin. "We are proud to leverage our expertise in the distribution of high-quality foods and stand at the forefront of Cools Beans' journey to success as it enters this multi-billion-dollar industry."

Ashley Koff Approved!

Cool Beans provides convenient, portable eating that consumers can feel good about whether vegan, flexitarian or in need of a delicious, satisfying gluten-free wrap. Ashley Koff , an award-winning dietitian, looks for products containing whole foods and minimally processed ingredients that deliver on a balance of nutrients. She says, "Not all plant-based products deliver better-for-you nutrition. However, after reviewing and tasting (lucky me!) Cool Beans, I am excited to give it my AKA stamp of 'better nutrition' and will be recommending these products to clients and my family to enjoy!"

About Cool Beans

Headquartered in Chicago, Cool Beans was founded in 2018, fueled by a passion to increase the availability of whole food, plant-based, gluten-free and convenient options in the supermarket. Backed by BeyondBrands and CEO Eric Schnell, known for innovative conscious food and beverage brands including Good Catch Foods and Steaz Tea , Cool Beans is well positioned to meet rising consumer demand for plant-based foods.

Join the Cool Beans Conversation

@luvcoolbeans on Instagram

@eatcoolbeans on Twitter and Facebook

www.eatcoolbeans.com

Media Relations: April Siler, asiler@eatcoolbeans.com , tel 973.338.0300 x 189

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cool-beans-plant-based-gluten-free-wraps-sizzle-into-the-new-year-with-national-product-launch-at-winter-fancy-food-show-january-19-21-2020-san-francisco-ca-300989208.html

SOURCE Cool Beans