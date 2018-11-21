Cooking One Ton Of Turkey For Homeless At Fred Jordan Missions
WHAT:
Fred Jordan Mission's Annual Traditional Thanksgiving Banquet for Hundreds of Poor & Homeless Children, Women and Men on Skid Row
VISUALS:
Great opportunity for live feeds, photos and interviews with wonderful visuals of volunteers and Mission staff serving a traditional homemade Thanksgiving feast with all of the trimmings for thousands of working-poor and homeless children, women, men and families.
- 1 ton of giant turkey drumsticks
- 525 pounds of stuffing
- 500 pounds of mashed potatoes
- 80 gallons of gravy
- 400 pounds of corn
- 500 pounds of candied yams
- cranberry sauce
- hundreds of pumpkin and other kinds of pies
- socks, blankets, snack bags and food bags
This annual dinner draws not only the homeless who live on our streets, but it also draws working families who can't afford to cook a Thanksgiving Day dinner of their own.
WHEN:
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2018
The event officially begins at 10:00 a.m. The Thanksgiving Banquet will be served throughout the day until 2:00pm (come as early as you can).
Thanksgiving Preparations and cooking turkey drumsticks with the trimmings will be happening from 8am – 9pm on Wednesday, November 21, 2018
WHERE:
FRED JORDAN MISSION
445 Towne Avenue, Skid Row
Los Angeles (corner of Towne and East 5th Street)
