Cooking One Ton Of Turkey For Homeless At Fred Jordan Missions

WHAT:

Fred Jordan Mission's Annual Traditional Thanksgiving Banquet for Hundreds of Poor & Homeless Children, Women and Men on Skid Row

VISUALS:

Great opportunity for live feeds, photos and interviews with wonderful visuals of volunteers and Mission staff serving a traditional homemade Thanksgiving feast with all of the trimmings for thousands of working-poor and homeless children, women, men and families.

1 ton of giant turkey drumsticks

525 pounds of stuffing

500 pounds of mashed potatoes

80 gallons of gravy

400 pounds of corn

500 pounds of candied yams

cranberry sauce

hundreds of pumpkin and other kinds of pies

socks, blankets, snack bags and food bags

This annual dinner draws not only the homeless who live on our streets, but it also draws working families who can't afford to cook a Thanksgiving Day dinner of their own.

WHEN:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2018

The event officially begins at 10:00 a.m. The Thanksgiving Banquet will be served throughout the day until 2:00pm (come as early as you can).

Thanksgiving Preparations and cooking turkey drumsticks with the trimmings will be happening from 8am – 9pm on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

WHERE:

FRED JORDAN MISSION

445 Towne Avenue, Skid Row

Los Angeles (corner of Towne and East 5th Street)

