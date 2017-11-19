Cooking 1 Ton of Turkey for LA's 2,500 Homeless and Poor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Cooking & Preparing Fred Jordan Mission's 73rd Annual Traditional Thanksgiving Banquet on Skid Row for Thousands of Working Poor and Homeless Children, Women & Men

VISUALS: Great opportunity for live feed, photos and interviews with wonderful visuals of volunteers and Mission staff preparing a traditional homemade Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings for thousands of our working-poor and homeless men, women, children and families.

Fred Jordan Mission staff and volunteers cooking over 1 ton of giant turkey drumsticks, 80 gallons of gravy, 585 pounds of green beans, 560 pounds of candied yams, 500 pounds of mashed potatoes, hundreds of pounds of traditional cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, 400 pumpkin pies and 220 gallons of fruit punch for this extraordinary feast.

This annual dinner doesn't only draw homeless people. It also draws working families who can't afford to cook a Thanksgiving Day dinner of their own.

Additionally, we are already preparing to bring Christmas to thousands of poor children and families and are in desperate need of unwrapped toys for these impoverished boys and girls. We are inviting all Thanksgiving volunteers or anyone who wants to help, to bring a $15 to $20 unwrapped toy to the Mission anytime between Thanksgiving and December 15. What a wonderful way to celebrate Thanksgiving!

WHEN: 10am – 9pm, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2017

We'll be cooking all day and most of the night and we've got plenty of chef's hats and aprons to share with reporters. The special Thanksgiving Banquet for thousands of poor and homeless children, women and men and thousands of volunteers will begin at 10:00am on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23, 2017.

WHERE: FRED JORDAN MISSION, 445 Towne Avenue, Skid Row

Los Angeles (corner of Towne and East 5th Street)

