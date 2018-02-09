Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken Is The Hottest Product in the Freezer!

Consumers Vote Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken 2018 Product of the Year Award Winner In the Frozen Entrée Category

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Makes It Better! Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken, the innovative range of juicy, tender, and uniquely bold chicken – from Home Market Foods – is named 2018 Product of the Year for the Frozen Entrée Category. Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, whose winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative survey conducted by research partner, Kantar TNS, global leader in consumer insights.

Grilled over an open flame, Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken uses a premium cooking process to lock-in flavor for delicious and tender restaurant-quality chicken at home. Marinated and seasoned with savory spices and premium ingredients, Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken is easy to prepare for family-favorite weeknight meals, appetizer occasions, special events and casual get-togethers. Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken offers center-of-the-plate and appetizer solutions, in a variety of convenient cuts (Wings, Drumsticks, Boneless & Bone-In Thighs, Tenders and Chunks) and bold flavors (Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo Ranch, Wildflower Honey BBQ, Lemon Herb, Korean BBQ). With an array of delicious flavors and cuts, there is an option for every occasion.

"Product of the Year answers an essential question – 'How do I find great new products – with so many launches, so many claims, how do you find the best?' This year, a record number of products entered to compete for the winning spot in their respective categories. With the help of 40,000 consumers nationwide, we are excited to champion the 2018 winners as they have achieved that validation," said Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year. "Product of the Years' distinctive red seal of approval, continues to help shoppers find the best new products and give the winners a well-earned competitive advantage.

"We are honored that Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken has been selected as a 2018 Product of the Year Award winner," said Mike Weiermiller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Home Market Foods. "To stand out among the competition in a survey of 40,000 consumers is a distinguished honor for the Cooked Perfect® brand and the entire Home Market Foods family. We look forward to displaying the Product of the Year logo and seal of approval on our packaging and continuing to develop creative and innovative products for our consumers."

Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken is available at retailers nationwide. For additional product information and to find a store near you, visit www.CookedPerfect.com /where-to-buy/ or follow along on Facebook and Twitter @CookedPerfect.

The complete list of 31 winners selected to receive the 2018 Product of the Year Award can be found at productoftheyearusa.com or follow along on social with #POYUSA2018.

About Home Market Foods

For over 50 years, Home Market Foods has provided superior quality food products – from beginnings as a purveyor of fresh meats, to their current position as a leading producer of fully cooked meat-based prepared foods for both retail and foodservice customers. Home Market Foods' portfolio is led by the Cooked Perfect®, RollerBites®, Bahama Mama®, and Kelly Corned Beef Co. brands. Headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, the Company is focused on continually investing in people and technology to bring the highest quality products to their consumers.

Cooked Perfect Meatballs have become the #1 brand of frozen meatballs* in the US, and the company expects the latest innovation, Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken (2018 Product of the Year Award Winner), to continue to exceed consumers expectations of quality and taste.

*Based on Market Advantage IRI data, multi-outlet category, latest 52 weeks ending 1/28/18

SOURCE Home Market Foods