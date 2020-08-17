Cook Traditional Spanish Tapas Using Olive Oil

Hospitality at home has never been so easy

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast the end of summer with an intimate dinner party for your nearest and dearest, using a spread of Spanish cuisine. In August, Spaniards can typically be found taking in the summer weather with lighter fare, in the form of tapas. The tapas experience may have its origins in Spain but it has been incorporated into social lifestyles around the globe for its sophistication and ability to provide a spread of multiple flavor profiles. The traditional food culture surrounding tapas encourages interaction and being with love ones, even if that looks different these days. Whether gathering digitally or in the comfort of your backyard, the Olive Oil World Tour is providing you with a variety of Spanish tapas recipes and cooking techniques that use olive oil:

Bravas Potatoes: Frying the potatoes in olive oil at a high temperature creates a crispy layer on the outside that guarantees a juicier and lighter fry

Olivier Salad: Emulsifying the olive oil into the mayonnaise provides unique flavors and aromas, with a special, velvety texture

Shrimp Croquettes: Stir frying the shrimp in their own juices and olive oil adds dimension to the protein; frying the finished product in olive oil effectively 'seals' the croquettes

At-home cooks can also make the recipe vegetarian with Mushroom Croquettes

Spanish Omelet: Using a double-frying method with olive oil helps maintains the flavors of the potatoes and onions, while giving the omelet its famous golden exterior

Frying, emulsifying, and stir-frying are just a few cooking techniques that incorporate olive oil. The versatile liquid gold can be used for elevating your hosting capabilities this summer – from conserving, braising, sautéing, basting, sousing, stewing, roasting, comfiting, and marinating, to raw preparations like salads and dressings. These traditional Spanish recipes that use European Olive Oil can be used to entertain your guests in an unexpected way that incorporates incredible flavors, healthy benefits, and extraordinary quality. Spanish tapas fill the world with love, and when made with European olive oils, can recreate a tasty Española evening in the comfort of our own homes.

About the Olive Oil World Tour

In 2018, Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union launched a three-year campaign for cooking enthusiasts and world travelers to join the Mediterranean diet and the European healthy lifestyle through the "Olive Oil World Tour." This promotional initiative from Olive Oils from Spain, carried out in collaboration with the E.U., is a multichannel campaign with outdoor advertising, social platforms, and an online presence developed under the motto "Olive Oil Makes a Tastier World." The Olive Oil World Tour has significant global reach since it includes informative actions in the main airports, train stations, and cruise terminals in Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia.

About Olive Oils from Spain

Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a nonprofit organization formed by all the representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the dissemination of the healthy product internationally. With the "Olive Oil World Tour" campaign as a tool, it has proposed to make the world a place with more flavor and urges consumers to join the European way of life:

"Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain."

