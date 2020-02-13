Cook With Passion on Valentine's Day With European Olives Recipes

Original and healthy recipes to surprise your partner on the day of love with a menu made with Olives from Spain to blow their senses

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 years ago, Laura Esquivel wrote one of the peak works of magical realism, 'Like Water for Chocolate', where feelings and cuisine go hand in hand. The writer made it clear that food should be given a lot of importance: "When talking about eating, only fools or the sick don't give it the interest it deserves." A phrase that remains valid, especially on days as special as Valentine's Day, where culinary elements and feelings are linked more than ever.

Food is a vehicle for expressing feelings. Through the dishes we prepare, we transmit our emotions to the person we love. February 14th is a good opportunity to use the recipes with European olives to demonstrate all that passion. On such a special evening, where the smallest details are important, they are one of the ingredients that can make a difference, adapting to any format and cuisine.

In addition, it is a nutritious and healthy food, natural source of vitamin E, antioxidant and a basic pillar of the Mediterranean Diet. In addition, it can be found in numerous varieties and formats: whole, sliced, pitted, stuffed or with hundreds of dressings.

To include in your dishes the "golden touch" of Olives from Spain will make your dinner unforgettable, because the ingredients you choose to cook are essential, just like the love you put into them.

Spanish ajoblanco with olives

We love to innovate in the kitchen and more when we have dishes from the Mediterranean cuisine as classic as this Spanish ajoblanco. Our own version has coconut and European olives creating an explosion of flavors!

Tuna and olives temaki

The classic of the Japanese gastronomy is only missing one ingredient to make it perfect: European olives!

Apple roses with olives

Surprising that special person on Valentine's Day is as simple as baking these apple and olive roses. The ideal dessert to win their heart and palate!

About INTERACEITUNA and Olives from Spain

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olive recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that represents the whole sector producing, processing and marketing table olives. Created to implement different programs and activities of general interest, INTERACEITUNA promotes knowledge of Spanish table olives and carries out research and development related to production and production techniques. INTERACEITUNA has partnered with the European Union to promote this product.

