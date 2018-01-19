Cook More Conveniently with the HEATING AID (DLL-2624)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While reheating multiple foods left over from the holidays, an inventor from Dallas, Texas, had to use a few pots and pans, which took up space and required long cleanup. "In order to streamline this process, I came up with the idea for the HEATING AID," she said.

This invention provides more convenience while cooking or reheating food. It eliminates the need for multiple pots and pans, which avoids clutter and saves stovetop space. It also minimizes cleanup, which saves time and effort.

Ergonomic, versatile, easy to use and producible in design variations, the HEATING AID is ideal for homemakers, travelers and campers.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-DLL-2624, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

