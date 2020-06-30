Convoy of Hope Delivers More than 40 Million Meals

"We have to keep going. This isn't the time to stop. Millions still need our help to get through this crisis." --Hal Donaldson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope , an international, humanitarian-relief organization based in Springfield, Missouri, has distributed more than 40 million meals in more than 40 states in response to COVID-19. In addition, the organization has delivered 12 million meals to more than 700 communities around the world.

Convoy of Hope has been working diligently to make sure children and families receive food, water and emergency supplies. "We have to keep going. This isn't the time to stop. Millions still need our help to get through this crisis," says Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope president.

Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers, NASCAR and other groups partnered with Convoy of Hope to distribute food to thousands of families. "This is a united act of compassion," says Donaldson. "Corporations, churches and civic groups are coming together to make sure people are fed."

At a recent distribution in Adel, Georgia, Convoy of Hope volunteers and partners distributed food and household supplies to more than 800 people. Bethany Burrows, a Convoy of Hope team member, said some families drove 40 miles for the food and supplies. "The lines of cars stretched for 2 miles throughout the day," she said.

Follow Convoy of Hope's COVID-19 response at convoyofhope.org/coronavirus , where you will find videos, photos, and stories from around the world.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

