Convoy of Hope Delivers More than 20 Million Meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope has delivered more than 20 million meals since mid-March, bringing hope and help to those suffering from the fallout caused by COVID-19. Convoy of Hope's fleet of tractor-trailers continues to crisscross the nation, fulfilling requests from partners and churches in nearly every state.

"There's no question that the need is great. But we can't allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by the enormity of the task before us," says Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope president. "Instead, now is a time for each of us to do what we can so others receive the help they need."

During its COVID-19 response, Convoy of Hope has continued international programming. They feed 300,000 underprivileged children each day in 18 countries. In addition, the organization has distributed more than 5 million meals in more than 400 communities around the world in response to the pandemic.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

