Convoy of Hope Delivers 50 Million Meals

"We're incredibly grateful to have reached this milestone, but now isn't the time to take a step back." --Hal Donaldson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope has delivered more than 50 million meals in more than 46 states in response to COVID-19. "Less than four months ago, we embarked on a mission to deliver 10 million meals to Americans affected by the coronavirus," said Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope president. "We were pleased to reach that goal in a matter of weeks."

Convoy of Hope's fleet of semi-trucks continue to roll across the nation delivering food and much needed relief to communities hit hard by the pandemic. "While we've accomplished a lot because of the generosity of donors, corporations, churches and civic groups, there's still so much need — and it's not going away any time soon," said Donaldson. "We're incredibly grateful to have reached this milestone, but now isn't the time to take a step back."

In addition, Convoy of Hope has provided millions of meals to children and families around the world that are struggling to survive the pandemic.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

