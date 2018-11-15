Conagra Brands Recognizes Seven Facilities Achieving 95 Percent Waste Diversion As Zero Waste Champions

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation comes together to encourage and enable recycling for America Recycles Day, Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is recognizing seven facilities that have diverted more than 95 percent of materials that would have otherwise been sent to landfills. These facilities are Conagra's 2018 Zero Waste Champions and they are critical in leading the company's waste reduction and recycling programs.

Conagra Brands is dedicated to keeping unavoidable waste out of landfills as part of its zero-waste journey. By reframing how the company thinks about food and packaging materials that are typically characterized as "waste" and treating them instead as "byproducts," Conagra is changing attitudes and behaviors at facilities and strengthening waste reduction efforts. The annual Zero Waste Champion Awards are a way to celebrate those facilities that are leading the charge to avoid sending materials to landfills.

"Recycling materials within our facilities is an important piece of Conagra Brands' zero-waste strategy," said Gail Tavill, vice president, CSR & Sustainability, Conagra Brands. "Our Zero Waste Champion facilities really embrace this strategy and their innovative approaches to reducing waste and finding value streams for our byproducts have significantly reduced the amount of material going to landfills."

In fiscal 2018, 82.6 percent of the solid waste generated at all Conagra's facilities was diverted to more beneficial uses through recycling and other strategies like energy generation, use as animal feed and composting.

Conagra Brands 2018 Zero Waste Champion facilities include: Dresden, Canada; Hamburg, Iowa; Irapuato, Mexico; Kent, Washington; Maple Grove, Minn.; Oakdale, Calif.; Memphis, Tennessee.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

