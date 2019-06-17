Conagra Brands Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The United States

CHICAGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced it has been named an honoree of The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation. An initiative by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, The Civic 50 sets the standard for corporate civic engagement and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities.

"It's truly a privilege to be named to The Civic 50 by Points of Light," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. "This is an honor that should be celebrated by all 17,000 of our employees because it's their dedication to giving back to the communities where they live and work that is making an impact, especially when it comes to food insecurity."

As a leading food company, Conagra Brands is deeply motivated to make a meaningful impact on the pervasive societal issue of hunger. The company takes a holistic approach which includes employee engagement, financial contributions and production donations. Below are just a few of the many Conagra initiatives which aim to make an impact and raise awareness around food insecurity:

Nourish our Communities Grants : Each year employees are encouraged to nominate effective nonprofits for grants which are then reviewed by an all-employee panel. Last year, the program awarded $300,000 in grants to organizations around the country.

: Each year employees are encouraged to nominate effective nonprofits for grants which are then reviewed by an all-employee panel. Last year, the program awarded in grants to organizations around the country. Shine the Light on Hunger campaign : An annual Omaha -based community-wide call to action to raise food, funds and awareness on the issue of hunger. In 2018, the campaign raised over 2 million meals for the Food Bank for the Heartland.

: An annual -based community-wide call to action to raise food, funds and awareness on the issue of hunger. In 2018, the campaign raised over 2 million meals for the Food Bank for the Heartland. Month of Service : Each April, thousands of employee volunteers connect with non-profit organizations through projects that benefit their communities. This year more than 2,600 employees volunteered over 7,430 hours of their time.

: Each April, thousands of employee volunteers connect with non-profit organizations through projects that benefit their communities. This year more than 2,600 employees volunteered over 7,430 hours of their time. Product Donations: In Conagra Brands' 2018 fiscal year, the company donated 13.4 million pounds of food to the Feeding America network of 200 food banks located throughout the United States . This equates to an average of over 1 million pounds of food donated to the Feeding America network of food banks every month.

To be considered for The Civic 50, companies fill out a survey and are evaluated across four categories: investment, integration, institutionalization, and impact. The survey helps companies become more active leaders in the Corporate Social Responsibility field and provides valuable benchmarking data to better understand and grow their community impact.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light – the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Kristine Mulford

312-549-5522

Kristine.mulford@conagra.com



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-recognized-as-one-of-the-50-most-community-minded-companies-in-the-united-states-300869613.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.