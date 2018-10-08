Conagra Brands' Large, Focused Snacking Portfolio Showcases Latest Innovations at National Association of Convenience Stores Show

Includes new products and displays to drive convenience store sales

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands is showcasing a new, focused approach to its snacks and sweet treats business this week at the 2018 NACS Show, presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores at the Las Vegas Convention Center. With consumer snacking tastes constantly changing, Conagra Brands has accelerated its new product pipeline using an agile, insights-driven approach to innovation in snacking.

Conagra Brands will present innovative snack solutions and improved display vehicles for convenience stores driven by the preferences of modern consumers. Products on display reflect the category's dynamic, high-paced, consumer-driven nature, and include:

Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®: Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Popcorn, Sea Salt Popcorn, Microwave Popcorn, Puffs

Slim Jim®: Teriyaki, Hot AF

Duke's®: Smoked Shorty Sausages, Tallboy Sausage, Shorty & Cheese

BIGS®: Taco Bell™ Taco Supreme® Sunflower Seeds

DAVID®: Pumpkin Pepitas, Sour Cream & Onion

Andy Capp's®: Ranch Fries

Snack Pack®: Unicorn Pudding

"The snacking space is incredibly fast-paced with rapidly shifting consumer needs and tastes. Our snacks division is innovating to meet those evolving consumer demands with dynamic brands, bold flavors, portability and cleaner ingredients," said Burke Raine, vice president and general manager, snacks and sweet treats for Conagra Brands.

Conagra also introduced new price pack architecture and display vehicles to allow retailers to showcase product more efficiently and drive impulse consumption.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's® and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

