Conagra Brands Honors Nine Facilities Achieving 95 Percent Waste Diversion As Zero Waste Champions

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with America Recycles Day, a day created to raise awareness around recycling and keeping materials out of our landfills, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is honoring employees' commitment to reducing waste through its Zero Waste Champion Awards. Given to facilities that have redirected more than 95 percent of materials that would have otherwise been sent to landfills, the Zero Waste Champion Awards are an integral part of Conagra's zero waste strategy. This year nine facilities have been awarded and with their efforts, Conagra has achieved an 81.7 percent landfill diversion rate in the 2017 fiscal year.

"Waste reduction is critically important our company and we are dedicated to making improvements throughout our operations as part of our zero waste strategy," said Gail Tavill, vice president, sustainable development, Conagra Brands. "Our Zero Waste Champions exemplify this commitment and demonstrate how employees are taking ownership to drive maximum use of material resources."

Conagra Brands' zero waste strategy focuses on strategically reducing the amount of waste generated in our facilities and avoiding the need to transport valuable materials for discard in landfills. By characterizing materials that don't make it into finished goods as "by-products" instead of "waste", we create a culture that allows a shift in thinking away from disposal and towards value creation. Many by-products of food preparation are highly valued as animal feed, source material for recycling, energy recovery or composting, or sometimes even suitable for donation to feed people when safe and properly handled.

Conagra Brands 2017 Zero Waste Champion award winners include: Dresden, Canada; Hamburg, Iowa; Irapuato, Mexico; Kent, Washington; Lake View, Iowa; Maple Grove, Minn.; Menomonie, Wis.; Oakdale, Calif.; Waterloo, Iowa.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera® and Duke's®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

