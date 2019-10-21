Conagra Brands Completes Divestiture Of Direct-Store-Delivery Model Snacks Business To Utz Quality Foods, LLC

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) announced that it has completed the divestiture of the portion of its snacks business that operates under a Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) model to Utz Quality Foods, LLC. The brands included in the sale are Tim's® Cascade Snacks, Hawaiian® Snacks, Erin's®, El Restaurante®, Snyder® of Berlin, Pop-N-Thin® and Husman's®. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Snacking will continue to be a critical part of Conagra's overall growth strategy. Following the transaction, Conagra Brands has a $2 billion snacking portfolio1, with both large, iconic brands and fast-growing, emerging brands across meat snacks, seeds, popcorn, sweet treat and specialty categories.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Orville Redenbacher's®, Reddi-wip®, DAVID®, Snack Pack®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

1 IRI POS, MULO+C, L52 week ending September 22, 2019

