Conagra Brands Completes Acquisition Of Angie's Artisan Treats, LLC, Maker Of Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP® Ready-To-Eat Popcorn, From TPG Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Angie's Artisan Treats, LLC, the maker of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP ready-to-eat popcorn, from TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG, for $250 million. The definitive agreement to acquire Angie's was announced on September 22, 2017.

The Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP brand was founded by husband and wife entrepreneurs Dan and Angie Bastian, who will continue to actively support the business as part of Conagra Brands. The brand features more than a dozen varieties of ready-to-eat popcorn and is available nationwide in natural food, grocery, club, drug and mass retail outlets. Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP has a presence in the U.S., Canada, South Korea, Peru, the Caribbean and Mexico.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera® and Duke's®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Angie's Artisan Treats, LLC

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Dan and Angie Bastian founded the snack company out of their garage in 2001 in Mankato, MN as a means of teaching their children the value of hard work and creating a college fund for them. They also wanted to create a snack they felt good about feeding them. Their gluten free, non-GMOwhole grain popcorn was rebranded from Angie's to Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP in 2012. The popcorn is proudly sold in natural food, grocery, club, drug and mass retail outlets nationwide with a product presence in Canada, South Korea, Peru, the Caribbean and Mexico. Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP is loved by fans as a positive, empowered brand that makes real food with simple ingredients and delivers a hugely-flavorful taste experience.

About TPG Growth

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With more than $8.3 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is backed by the resources of TPG, which has more than $73 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.tpggrowth.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Dan Hare

312-549-5355

daniel.hare@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney

312-549-5002

ir@conagra.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-completes-acquisition-of-angies-artisan-treats-llc-maker-of-angies-boomchickapop-ready-to-eat-popcorn-from-tpg-growth-300541286.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.