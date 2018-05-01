Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast

  1. Home
CHICAGO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will webcast its discussion at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 8, at 8:20 a.m. ET.   

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, and Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Conagra Brands, will participate in a question-and-answer session on Conagra Brands' business strategies and long-term financial objectives.

The live audio webcast will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until May 8, 2019.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's® and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Mike Cummins
312-549-5257
Michael.Cummins@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
IR@conagra.com

 

